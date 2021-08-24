Peterborough drug dealer who ran county lines operation jailed

Mapeo Mendes was identified as running the ‘Mario’ county line operating across Huntingdon.

The 28-year-old was pulled over on the A1307 as part of a planned operation following intelligence received linking his vehicle to drug dealing.

His car was searched and two phones were found with one containing numerous messages suggesting he was dealing class A drugs.

Mapeo Mendes

Mendes was taken to custody where 49 wraps of heroin and 85 wraps of cocaine were found in his pants.

His home in Queens Walk, Fletton, Peterborough was also searched with £1,500 in cash and further class A drugs recovered.

On Friday (20 August) at Cambridge Crown Court, Mendes was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

PC Harvey Noble from the Huntingdon neighbourhood policing team, said: “County lines is more than just dealing drugs. With it comes a whole host of criminality including exploitation of vulnerable people, human trafficking and violence.

Police seized cash in the raid

“As a team we are dedicated to disrupting these lines and bringing people lie Mendes responsible, before the courts to make our communities safer.”