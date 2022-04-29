A drug dealer who ran a “county line” in Peterborough has been jailed.

The Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant in Albany Walk, Woodston, on 19 January and arrested 23-year-old Curtis Reeve after they discovered cocaine, heroin, about £2,000 in cash and a “deal line” mobile phone.

After forcing entry to the flat, officers found Reeve lying in bed with a “burner” style mobile phone and a Mercedes car key on the bedside table.

A search of the Mercedes, which was parked outside, uncovered a sandwich bag containing wraps of heroin and cocaine in the front centre console.

Reeve, of Chapel Street, Stanground, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court Tuesday (26 April), where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Lee Womack, who investigated, said: “Reeves was found to be running the ‘CJ’ county line in Peterborough, selling class A drugs within the city.

“County lines dealing often involves exploiting the vulnerable, drawing in young people to act as drugs ‘runners’ and using extreme violence, threats and intimidation.

“Our Neighbourhood Support Team are a dedicated team to tackle county lines drug dealing in our county, information from our communities can help them in their efforts to make Peterborough a safer place.”

