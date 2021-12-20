Peterborough drug dealer who killed father of five jailed for 12 years

Julian Davies and Jasom Cremin

Julian Davies, 19, was at a house in Brudenell, Peterborough, in the early hours of 19 February this year.

He had visited the house on foot just before 4am to supply crack cocaine to those who lived at the address.

More people then arrived and Davies went into the kitchen with another man – Jason Cremin, aged 39.

Before long a row broke out and one witness in the house saw Davies get hit with a weapon, before then noticing he had a knife in his hand.

Davies lunged at Cremin, stabbing him at least three times. He was then chased out of the house and up the street by another man.

Cremin, of Naseby Close, Ravensthorpe, told his friend: “He’s got me bad, he’s stabbed me”, before being helped outside.

The man and others inside the house tried to put Cremin in a car to take him to hospital but he collapsed in the street.

Paramedics attended and Cremin was taken to hospital but died from his injuries less than two hours later, at 5.52am.

A post-mortem concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the back. He also suffered two further stab wounds to the back and arm.

In a statement released at the time, his family said: “Jason was a family man and was very well loved amongst his friends. He was also an only child and along with his parents, leaves behind his partner and five children.”

Davies, of Meriton, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with murder.

He stood trial at Peterborough Crown Court from 29 November, where he maintained his claims in police interview that he attacked Cremin in self-defence and didn’t mean to kill him.

Davies claimed Cremin had approached him armed with an axe and attacked him with it. He claimed he had no issues with anyone from the address but added that it had felt like “a bit of a set up”.

At court on last Monday (13 December) jurors found him guilty of manslaughter.

Today (20 December) at the same court he was jailed for 12 years.

T/Superintendent Rob Hall from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a horrific attack which has stemmed from drug dealing.

“Drugs cause misery to communities and can often lead to more serious crimes.

“Cremin was a much-loved father of five, but his life has been taken away by Davies and his utterly senseless actions.