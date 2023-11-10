Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough drug dealer has been jailed for almost three years after breaking a police officer’s nose and eye socket.

Nadir Bugtti, 32, knocked PC Sam Darling to the ground in a desperate attempt to escape after being stopped while driving in Orton Longueville on 14 January this year.

Cambridgeshire Police said that information had come back on Bugtti’s vehicle that the driver may only have a provisional licence and be uninsured.

Nadir Bugtti and (inset) PC Sam Darling, who was injured in the incident

Bugtti was arrested but while waiting to be got into a van to be taken to custody, he broke free and tried to run away, jumping into PC Darling and knocking him to the ground.

Other officers managed to catch up with him nearby and he was taken into custody. A search revealed he was carrying cannabis and cocaine and his phone was found to contain evidence of drug dealing.

Bugtti, of Swale Avenue, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to GBH without intent, escaping police custody, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of class A drugs.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (10 November) to two years and ten months in prison.

In his Victim Personal Statement, PC Darling said: “I do not come to work to be assaulted. I come to work to help vulnerable people and have a duty of care to members of the public.

“This incident has made me second think the job as I know it.”

DC Rhiann Ward, who investigated, said: “Bugtti clearly made off from police as he knew he had been caught out. However, the quick actions of all the officers involved resulted in getting more drugs off the street and over time the evidence stacked up against Bugtti leading to guilty pleas.

