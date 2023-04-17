Peterborough drug dealer selling 'cannabis cookies' caught as car had false plates on jailed

A Peterborough drug dealer, who was caught out because his car was on false plates, has been jailed.

Sundeep Bhogal, 34, was stopped by traffic officers near to his home in Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, in the early hours of 18 December last year as they suspected he was driving a cloned vehicle.

Checks showed the red Mitsubishi Colt he was driving was on false registration plates and Bhogal was disqualified from driving, therefore also uninsured.

Bhogal (inset) pictured in custody and the 'cannabis cookie' packets.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our traffic officers – a simple vehicle check has led to us discovering a drug dealing enterprise in the form of cannabis edibles, which may seem to be relatively harmless, however they are increasingly being offered to young people across the country.

“They are extremely dangerous as they often don’t have the smell or appearance of cannabis and look like a normal shop-bought food item but can be a lot stronger than other cannabis products.”

The effects of cannabis edibles are usually delayed, meaning people are likely to consume more before they start to feel differently.

As officers approached Bhogal’s car, they could smell cannabis, resulting in Bhogal being detained while officers searched the car.

They found several carrier bags containing about £2,220 worth of cannabis leaf, as well as cannabis edibles in the form of cookies, bongs, cannabis infused vape pens and three small bags of high-purity cocaine hydrochloride – which is usually broken down with other substances to sell on the streets.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home where they found empty containers matching the same cannabis edibles packaging found in his car, and other paraphernalia.

Bhogal appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (12 April) where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.

He previously admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine, acquiring criminal property – namely designer clothing and sunglasses, possession of an article for use in fraud – namely a false registration plate, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.