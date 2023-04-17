News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2
25 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
35 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
57 minutes ago Brecon Beacons National Park undergoes major name change
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder

Peterborough drug dealer selling 'cannabis cookies' caught as car had false plates on jailed

Officers were “overwhelmed with the smell of cannabis” as they approached Bhogal’s car

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

A Peterborough drug dealer, who was caught out because his car was on false plates, has been jailed.

Sundeep Bhogal, 34, was stopped by traffic officers near to his home in Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, in the early hours of 18 December last year as they suspected he was driving a cloned vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Checks showed the red Mitsubishi Colt he was driving was on false registration plates and Bhogal was disqualified from driving, therefore also uninsured.

Bhogal (inset) pictured in custody and the 'cannabis cookie' packets.Bhogal (inset) pictured in custody and the 'cannabis cookie' packets.
Bhogal (inset) pictured in custody and the 'cannabis cookie' packets.
Most Popular

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our traffic officers – a simple vehicle check has led to us discovering a drug dealing enterprise in the form of cannabis edibles, which may seem to be relatively harmless, however they are increasingly being offered to young people across the country.

“They are extremely dangerous as they often don’t have the smell or appearance of cannabis and look like a normal shop-bought food item but can be a lot stronger than other cannabis products.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The effects of cannabis edibles are usually delayed, meaning people are likely to consume more before they start to feel differently.

As officers approached Bhogal’s car, they could smell cannabis, resulting in Bhogal being detained while officers searched the car.

They found several carrier bags containing about £2,220 worth of cannabis leaf, as well as cannabis edibles in the form of cookies, bongs, cannabis infused vape pens and three small bags of high-purity cocaine hydrochloride – which is usually broken down with other substances to sell on the streets.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home where they found empty containers matching the same cannabis edibles packaging found in his car, and other paraphernalia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bhogal appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (12 April) where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.

He previously admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine, acquiring criminal property – namely designer clothing and sunglasses, possession of an article for use in fraud – namely a false registration plate, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and four months, as well as having eight points put on his licence.

Read More
Victim chased Peterborough burglar down the street after early morning break in