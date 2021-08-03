Peterborough drug dealer jailed after £40,000 of cocaine found in car after stop on A1

Mark Haden

Mark Haden, (47), of Crowhurst, Peterborough, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the A1, near Sawtry, by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit on 11 May. A subsequent search of the vehicle found a large block of white powder, later confirmed to be a kilogram of cocaine with a street value of £40,000, under the front passenger footwell. Haden was arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply a class A drug.

He was charged and pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Supply a class A drug and, at a Peterborough Crown Court hearing on Wednesday (28 July), he was jailed for four years.

Detective Inspector Rob Turner said: “It is clear that Haden was involved in criminality related to drug dealing and this is an important result, not only as a significant amount of cocaine was seized, but also because another drug dealer has been removed from our community.”

Some of the drugs found

“The weight of evidence was such that Haden had little option but to admit the offences, and we will continue to pursue those involved in drug crime to ensure they are put before the courts.”