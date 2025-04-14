Peterborough drug dealer jailed after £15,000 stash found in Fletton flat
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A drug dealer has been jailed after police found a stash worth almost £15,000 inside his Fletton flat.
Stefan Fitzgerald, 32, was arrested at his home in Fletton Avenue, Peterborough, on 17 January this year.
The Neighbourhood Support Team were about to carry out a warrant at the flat when Fitzgerald was spotted outside.
A zip-lock bag containing 10 blue pills and a small amount of white powder were found in his coat pocket, along with £150 in cash.
A search of the flat uncovered a large rock of cocaine worth up to £10,620 in a wash basket, as well as a large plastic container hidden behind a television which contained up to £2,130 of cannabis and £2,080 of ketamine.
Smaller amounts of the drugs were found throughout the living room, as well as £5,000 in cash inside a television unit.
Fitzgerald appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (9 April) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply ketamine, cocaine and cannabis.
Detective Constable Katie Orme, who investigated, said: “This was a significant find by our Neighbourhood Support Team who are working hard to act on information from the community to tackle drug dealing across Peterborough.
“While you may not see an immediate response to information passed to us, it often forms part of a bigger picture which helps us obtain warrants at court, allowing us to enter and search people’s homes. On this occasion it has resulted in a substantial amount of drugs being taken off our streets.”