Peterborough drug dealer jailed after crack cocaine worth hundreds found at his Orton home

Police also find mobile phone used to run county lines operation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST

A class A drug dealer who tried to hide crack cocaine from police has been jailed for more than two years.

Sara Jaquite, 37, was arrested at his home in Hetley, Orton Goldhay, on 23 May, following months of intelligence gathering.

Police forced entry to his home and found him in his bedroom where they noticed an open window and a blue bag lying on the ground outside.

Sara Jaquite was arrested at his home in Orton after police found crack cocaine in a bag. Photo: Cambs PoliceSara Jaquite was arrested at his home in Orton after police found crack cocaine in a bag. Photo: Cambs Police
The bag was found to contain 32 wraps of crack cocaine worth about £640, along with another two wraps of crack cocaine in his bedroom.

Two mobile phones were also found in the room, one of which was found to be a ‘deal line’ used to run a county lines drugs operation.

Jaquite was arrested and a full search when in custody revealed a bag containing a further 11 wraps of crack cocaine concealed within his underwear.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (10 July) where he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and supplying crack cocaine.

Detective Constable Oliver Campbell, who investigated, said: “Jaquite is one of many people we have targeted this year as part of our response to organised criminality and drug dealing in Peterborough.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities, often going hand-in-hand with anti-social behaviour, violence and exploitation. We are relentless in our approach and will continue to pursue those who think it is acceptable to be involved in this type of crime.”