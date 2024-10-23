Peterborough drug dealer jailed after being found cowering in a wardrobe
A class A drug dealer who was caught hiding in a wardrobe has been jailed for more than four-and-a-half years.
Mehdi Daif, 26, was arrested on 24 March 2021 after the Neighbourhood Support Team carried out a warrant in Salaam Court, Millfield, Peterborough.
As police were about to enter the flat, a 23-year-old man tried to leave via the back door but ran into a bedroom when he saw officers.
While the man was being detained, Daif climbed out of a wardrobe.
Weapons including a machete and police-style baton were found in the living room of the flat, along with a package containing about £2,590 worth of cocaine and heroin and £590 in cash found in Daif’s pockets.
Daif was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, both of which he denied but was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (17 October).
He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison.
The 23-year-old man was also arrested, alongside two women who were also in the flat, but all three have had no further action taken against them.
Detective Constable Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “There is no place for drug dealing in our community – not only does it attract anti-social behaviour, but sometimes also extreme levels of violence and use of weapons.
“I would encourage the public to help us tackle these issues by passing on information.”