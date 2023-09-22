Peterborough drug dealer jailed after being caught on CCTV
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the early hours of July 10, Ahmed Zorduk was caught on camera in Midgate in the city centre, handing over wraps to a group of men in exchange for cash.
CCTV operators alerted police and continued to track Zorduk, 23, travelling across the city centre before officers found him in Park Road and carried out a stop-search.
He was found in possession of a yellow tobacco pouch which contained eight wraps of cocaine and five of heroin inside.
He was also found with almost £100 in cash and two mobile phones, one of which was found to have multiple text messages relating to drug dealing.
Zorduk, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on September 12, where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
Detective Constable Stacey Neve, who investigated, said: “Issues surrounding drug dealing and drug use is something the force will continue to tackle through dedicated patrols of the city and stop-searches conducted when appropriate.
“However, information from the public can greatly help us identify the individuals involved, so I urge people to continue to inform us of any concerns they may have regarding those suspected to be involved with drug dealing or drug use.”