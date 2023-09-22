Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the early hours of July 10, Ahmed Zorduk was caught on camera in Midgate in the city centre, handing over wraps to a group of men in exchange for cash.

CCTV operators alerted police and continued to track Zorduk, 23, travelling across the city centre before officers found him in Park Road and carried out a stop-search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found in possession of a yellow tobacco pouch which contained eight wraps of cocaine and five of heroin inside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahmed Zorduk.

He was also found with almost £100 in cash and two mobile phones, one of which was found to have multiple text messages relating to drug dealing.

Zorduk, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on September 12, where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Stacey Neve, who investigated, said: “Issues surrounding drug dealing and drug use is something the force will continue to tackle through dedicated patrols of the city and stop-searches conducted when appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad