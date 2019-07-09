Peterborough drug dealer jailed after armed police stop bus to carry out arrest

A drug dealer who was arrested on a bus heading for Orton has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Mussa Embalo, (28), of Herlington, Peterborough, was seen acting suspiciously outside John Lewis, in Queensgate, at about 10.30am on 25 March.

He was monitored by CCTV operators as he made his way towards Lincoln Road where he was seen to carry out what is believed to be a drug deal.

Police and CCTV continued to monitor him as he got on a bus heading for the Ortons.

Firearms officers who were in the area stopped the bus to allow officers from the Community Action Team to board.

Embalo was found to have no drugs on him, however another passenger highlighted to officers a bag he had kicked under another seat as officers boarded the bus.

The bag was found to contain several small bags of cannabis and Embalo was arrested. A search of his home uncovered a further 21 individual freezer bags of cannabis.

Embalo pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (4 July).

DC Sarah Phillips said: “Anyone found growing, distributing or selling cannabis will be put before the courts. Dealing cannabis is often linked to other crime and anti-social behaviour and can lead to more serious offending.”