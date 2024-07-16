Peterborough drivers warned after spate of thefts from cars across city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sat-navs, sunglasses, bank cars and passports among items stolen

Drivers are being urged to take extra precautions after a spate of thefts from cars across Peterborough over the past six weeks.

Since 1 June, there have been 66 reports of thefts from a vehicle across Peterborough – including 10 cars having a window smashed, 22 being left unlocked, and two with a window left open.

What has been stolen?

Police have warned motorists following a spate of thefts from cars in Peterborough

Items stolen include cash and loose change, sat-navs, laptops, purses and wallets, bank cards, tools, sunglasses, clothing, bags, passports, mobile phones, toiletries, headphones and sporting equipment.

Inspector Jo Grant, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “I understand this recent increase in thefts is concerning for the community. I would like to reassure people that collectively we are working hard to identify those responsible and have so far made two arrests.

“I would encourage anyone with video doorbells or CCTV to check footage for any offences and report it to us, even if it only looks like an attempt to enter a vehicle. Precautions can be taken to deter thieves such as ensuring doors are locked and windows are closed when leaving the vehicle, even momentarily, and also removing any items from inside.”

Police make arrests

Sebastian Hart, 44, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, was arrested in Lincoln Road, Millfield, on 5 July by response officers. He has since been charged with two counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by interfering with a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and burglary including theft of a bicycle.

He has been remanded in prison to face trial at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, by the Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT) on Friday morning (12 July) in connection with vehicle interference in Bettles Close, Dogsthorpe, on 6 July. He has since been bailed while further enquiries are carried out.

Where have the thefts taken place

Pilsgate – 1

Barnack – 1

Castor – 2

Werrington – 1

Walton - 2

Eye – 1

Bretton – 1

Westood – 1

Netherton – 1

West Town – 7

Parnwell – 3

New England – 3

Dogsthorpe – 12

Millfield – 6

Eastfield – 4

Park Ward – 1

Fengate – 1

Eastgate – 3

City Centre – 3

Woodston – 2

Fletton – 4

Cardea – 1

Orton Goldhay – 1

Hampton Hargate – 1

Hampton Centre – 1

Hampton Vale – 2