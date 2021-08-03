Peterborough driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into parked vehicle in car park
A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a parked car.
The incident happened in Bretton yesterday afternoon.
Cambridgeshire police said the 63-year-old gave a roadside breathalyser reading of 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
A police spokesman said; “The 63-year-old made it clear he was unfit to drive when he hit a stationary car in a car park.
“He was therefore arrested and remains in custody.
“Drink driving not only endangers the life of the driver, but also other road users around them. The legal limit is 35 but we recommend you stay at zero.”