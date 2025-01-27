Peterborough drink driver who mounted kerb banned from driving for 17 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maris Maculevics was being watched by PCSO when he drove onto the pavement

A drink driver who was caught out by a PCSO on patrol has been disqualified from driving for more than a year.

Maris Maculevics, 48, mounted the pavement to park on the corner of Rock Road and Lincoln Road, in Millfield, Peterborough, before heading into a shop on the afternoon of 23 September.

Unfortunately for him, a PCSO had been watching and gave him a fixed penalty notice, as well as noticing he appeared to have been drinking.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Maculevics, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving after registering 64 in custody, almost double the legal limit of 35.

He denied the offence but was found guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 January) and handed a 17-month driving disqualification and a £623 fine.

PC Chris Ogden, who investigated, said: “Maculevics tried to deny being drunk and claimed his last alcoholic drink was almost two days prior.

“If you ever have concerns or information about someone getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs, I urge you to report it to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.