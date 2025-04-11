Peterborough drink driver who crashed van before leaving the scene banned from the roads

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
Antonio Narcisco was spotted on CCTV trying to move the van after the crash

A drink driver who crashed his van and then tried to leave the scene has been banned from driving.

Antonio Narcisco, 19, was arrested after police were called to a single-vehicle collision in Bishops Road, Eastgate, Peterborough, in the early hours of 15 March.

CCTV operators saw Narcisco and his passenger try to move the van before getting out and walking away.

Peterborough Magistrates CourtPeterborough Magistrates Court
Peterborough Magistrates Court

Officers stopped them nearby, but they denied ever being in the vehicle and told officers they had been walking the whole time.

Narcisco, of Eastgate, Peterborough, failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving after he blew 83 in custody – more than double the legal limit of 35.

He admitted the offence at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 April) and was banned from driving for 19 months and fined £369.

PC Nick Southern, who investigated, said: “Narcisco tried to avoid us and then denied what he’d done, but was foiled by CCTV operators.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs can have extreme consequences, and it is fortunate that no one was injured in the crash.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

