Peterborough drink driver was more than three times the limit when stopped in Dogsthorpe
A drink driver who was found to be almost four times the legal limit in Peterborough has been disqualified from driving for nearly two years.
On the evening of 9 April, Alveas Visokas, 31, was stopped by police near his home in Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, after a 999 call was made about a grey Audi swerving between lanes on the Frank Perkins Parkway and stopping and starting randomly.
Visokas was arrested after he appeared to be slurring his speech, was unsteady on his feet and a routine roadside breath test gave a reading of 129, almost four times the legal limit of 35.
After giving an evidential reading of 119 in custody, he was later charged with drink driving and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (24 May) where he admitted the offence and was disqualified from driving for 23 months, as well as being ordered to complete an eight-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and pay a £207 fine.
PC Anthea Heap, who was the arresting officer, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous and puts lives at risk.
“I would like to thank the individual who called us with their concerns as we were able to stop Visokas before any harm could be caused.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.