A drink driver caught more than three times over the limit in Peterborough has been jailed.
Vaidas Skeiveris (47) of Wellington Street, Peterborough was caught driving a Renault Traffic on Bourges Boulevard on January 29 this year.
When he was arrested he gave a breathalyser reading of 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.
Magistrates said the offence was so serious – as a result of Skeiveris’ previous record and the high reading – that only a prison sentence was suitable.
He was jailed for 16 weeks, ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge, and was banned from the roads for 60 months. There was also an extra four months added to the ban to take into account his time in prison, making a total disqualification of 64 months.