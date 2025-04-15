Peterborough drink driver caught in McDonald's Drive thru banned from the roads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elvinas Pavlovas failed roadside breath test after being spotted by officers in Hampton

A drink driver who was caught in a Peterborough drive through has been banned from driving.

Elvinas Pavlovas, 45, was stopped by police at Hampton McDonald’s on 15 March due to his manner of driving.

The officer had seen him stop for no reason, pass the payment window and stop between the payment window and the collection window.

Due to slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol, Pavlovas underwent a roadside breath test, which he failed.

He was arrested and taken into custody, but refused to provide an evidential reading in custody.

Pavlovas, of Belsize Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (4 April), and was handed a 21-month driving disqualification and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

PC Sonny Pepper, who investigated, said: “There is no excuse when it comes to getting behind the wheel while drunk, and Pavlovas is fortunate he was not involved in a collision.

“I urge anyone who has concerns for someone who may be driving while intoxicated to report it to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.