Peterborough drink driver caught by off duty officer after being spotted leaving Aldi supermarket

A drink driver has been given a suspended sentence after being he was caught three times over the limit leaving a Peterborough supermarket.

Ashley Hurd (53) was seen driving his Citroen C4 earlier this month, swerving across the road and narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

When he was stopped, he gave a breathalyser reading of 127 microgrammes (ugs) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside – the legal limit is 35ugs.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

At the police station, he gave a reading of 114ugs.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 29, where he was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was banned from the roads for 28 months after he admitted drink driving.

Roland Alexander, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant was seen by an off duty police officer stumbling towards a Citroen C4. He then drove away from the Aldi store. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

"He was seen to stop suddenly, swerved from right to left across the carriageway, and crossed into oncoming traffic, narrowly avoiding other vehicles.”

Hurd was eventually arrested at his home by police.

The court was told Hurd, of Westminster Gardens, Eye, had one previous conviction for drink driving in 2006.

Oliver Barrett, defending, said: “He is getting help on a voluntary basis, and there is no obvious pattern of criminal behaviour.”

Mr Barrett said Hurd had been forced to leave his role in health and safety, but had continued to work for the same company as an engineer."

Chair Magistrate Sue Bolter said Hurd could cut 28 weeks from his driving disqualification if he completed the drink drive rehabilitation course, which he will have to pay for himself, by November 13 2024.

Ms Bolter, sentencing said: “You will have the threat of going to prison hanging over you for the next year. Step out of line and you can expect to go to prison.”

