Peterborough drink driver caught behind the wheel with open beer can between his legs banned from the roads

Stephan Hamblyn was more than three times over the limit when he was stopped by police in Eastfield Road

A drink driver who was pulled over by officers for speeding has been disqualified from driving for almost two years.

On the evening of 24 June, response officers were on patrol in the Eastfield Road area of Peterborough, when a black Volkswagen Golf sped off in front of them after traffic lights turned green.

The car was pulled over and the driver, Stephan Hamblyn, 46, was required to take a routine roadside breath test after the officers could smell alcohol coming from the car and saw an open can of beer between Hamblyn’s legs.

Stephan Hamblyn has been banned from the roads for nearly two years

At the side of the road he he gave a breathalyser reading of 123 – more than three times the legal limit of 35, resulting in his arrest.

Hamblyn, of no fixed address, was later charged with drink driving after he gave an evidential reading of 115 in custody, which is still more than three times over the legal limit.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (10 July), where he was disqualified from driving for a total of 23 months and is also required to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.

PC Maisie Pratt, who investigated, said he could have put lives at risk by driving after drinking so much alcohol.

PC Pratt said: “Hamblyn got behind the wheel of the car knowing that he was over the legal limit for driving, and there is no excuse for doing that.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous, and I am glad we were able to arrest him before he could potentially cause harm to himself, pedestrians or other road users.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.