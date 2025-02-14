Peterborough drink driver banned from the roads after crashing into fence at kennels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Horrocks disqualified from driving for 16 months

A drink driver who crashed into a fence in Peterborough has been banned from driving for more than a year.

Gareth Horrocks, 54, was arrested on the afternoon of 18 January, after he failed a roadside breath test following a collision in Thorney Road, Eye.

Witnesses said they saw him speeding before crashing into the fence of Acorn Lodge Kennels and Cattery.

The scene of the crash

Horrocks, of Station Road, Thorney, Peterborough, blew 55 in custody – the legal limit being 35.

He admitted drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (7 February) and was handed a 16-month driving disqualification and a £740 fine.

PC Megan Gould, who investigated, said: “Horrocks got behind the wheel knowing he was drunk as he admitted to having a few glasses of wine.

“Thank you to those who stopped at the collision and called us, and I encourage anyone with concerns for someone who may be driving while under the influence to report it to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.