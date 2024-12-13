Peterborough drink driver banned after causing three car crash while nearly three times the limit

Ieva Varkuleviciute claimed she had only had one glass of wine

A woman has been banned from driving after causing a crash while nearly three times the legal drink drive limit.

Ieva Varkuleviciute, 33, caused a crash with two other vehicles in St Pauls Road, New England, Peterborough at about 6pm on Saturday (7 December).

Despite initially claiming to have only had one glass of wine, Varkuleviciute provided a roadside sample of 126 microgrammes, more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

Varkuleviciute, of St Pauls Road, Peterborough, was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where she provided an evidential sample of 102 microgrammes.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (11 December) where she was disqualified from driving for one year and told she must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

PC Kyle Carter-Lawrence, who investigated, said: “Varkuleviciute’s careless actions put other road users in real danger.

“One of the victims of the collision was a woman who was 24 weeks pregnant, but luckily, she and others involved were not seriously injured.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is simply unacceptable and we will continue to take those who do so off the road.”

The case comes during the force’s festive campaign against drink and drug driving.

Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.