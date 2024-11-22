Peterborough drink driver banned after being caught nearly three times the limit on Fletton Parkway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who was caught driving while drunk on a parkway in Peterborough has been disqualified for almost four years.

Catalin Roata, 32, was stopped on the Fletton Parkway, at about 11.50pm on 25 October after a member of the public called to report a silver Vauxhall Astra on the A1 northbound.

Officers had seen him swerving between lanes and unable to maintain a constant speed.

Roata, of Buckthorn Road, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with drink driving after he blew 91 in custody – almost three times the legal limit of 35.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (15 November), where he was given a 45-month driving disqualification and ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting the offence.

PC Nick Southern, the force’s casualty reduction officer, welcomed the sentence – and urged people to stay safe on the roads. He said: “Thanks to the member of the public who called us, we were able to stop Roata before he could cause harm to himself or other road users.

“Getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous, and I urge those who have had a drink to think of others and arrange an alternative mode of transport.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of anyone believed to be driving under the influence.