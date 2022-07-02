Vinnie Coombe.

Vinnie Coombe, 22, was arrested on May 24 last year after police were called out to his ex-partner’s home in Eastfield, Peterborough.

Officers were told how Coombe had lashed out following an argument and slapped her around the head several times before smashing her mobile phone.

Coombe continued the attack, pulling her hair, trying to strangle and suffocate her and spitting in her face.

Hearing the ordeal, a neighbour ran in the house and intervened, but Coombe began punching holes in the walls.

Coombe was released on bail but was arrested again on December 8 following another assault.

The previous week he let himself into the victim’s home and lashed out, pushing her to the ground, hitting her head, spitting in her face, and kneeing her in the nose causing it to bleed.

The woman, who also has a child with Coombe, also told officers about an incident on May 10 where she was woken in the early hours by Coombe hitting her head with a pillow, spitting in her face, and accusing her of cheating.

He damaged items in the bedroom and poured bleach in her underwear drawer.

Later the same morning, he became enraged once more and punched her to the back of the head.

The victim managed to hide her mobile phone and put it on record, which captured him punching her repeatedly in the ribs, head and legs.

The woman feared for her life and begged Coombe to stop, saying she would leave, to which Coombe replied, “you’re not going anywhere”.

After being locked in the house, the woman tried to climb out of a bedroom window but was pulled back inside by Coombe who then began jabbing her in her legs with door keys.

Coombe, of Gransley Rise, Westwood, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29) after previously admitting false imprisonment, three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and three counts of criminal damage.

He was cleared of a charge of sexual assault following a trial at the same court in May.

PC Charlie Adams, who investigated, said: “Coombe has demonstrated a concerning level of violence, which put the mother of his child in fear for her life.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward to make a report and support our investigation. We know it is not easy to walk away from an abuser, but help is out there.”