Peterborough domestic abuser jailed after admitting assaults on girlfriend

A man who assaulted his girlfriend on two different occasions has been jailed for more than two years.

Dion Aldred, of Birchtree Avenue, Peterborough, was arrested after his girlfriend called police on 23 April last year.

The woman confided that Aldred, 27, had placed his hands around her neck for at least 10 seconds earlier that same month.

He had also assaulted her a second time on the day she called police. The woman had woken up to him punching her in the head, and she saw he had her phone in his hand.

Aldred had been looking through her social media and become angry after seeing she hadn’t blocked people he had told her to.

Eventually Aldred calmed down, but the woman was left with bruising to her neck, face, arms, legs, lips and ear. Before the woman called police that morning, he had also punched and assaulted her in the street.

Aldred was arrested but denied the allegations in police interview.

However, he admitted assaulting the woman in the street after he was shown the attack was caught on camera.

Aldred later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and two counts of intentional strangulation.

He was sentenced at Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday (14 June) where he was handed two years and five months in prison.

DC Lloyd Davis, who investigated, said: “Aldred’s abuse left his girlfriend incredibly frightened for her safety and no-one should ever be made to feel that way. Domestic abuse is never acceptable and there is no excuse.

“I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and his victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure. I would like to thank her for her bravery and for supporting us in getting the result she deserves.