Peterborough dog named Satan to be destroyed after attack
A Peterborough dog named Satan is set to be destroyed after an attack on a female.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 5:00 am
Satan, a Cane Corso, injured the victim in Bretton on May 21 last year.
The dog’s owner. Ewelina Milewska (34) of Cleatham, Bretton, was found guilty of being in charge of Satan while he was dangerously out of control and injured a person.
Peterborough magistrates said the court was not able to conclude the dog is not a danger to the public.
Milewska was also fined £440, and ordered to pay compensation of £6,250 and a victim surcharge of £44. She was disqualified from having the custody of a dog for three years.