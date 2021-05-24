Peterborough dog named Satan to be destroyed after attack

Satan, a Cane Corso, injured the victim in Bretton on May 21 last year.

The dog’s owner. Ewelina Milewska (34) of Cleatham, Bretton, was found guilty of being in charge of Satan while he was dangerously out of control and injured a person.

Peterborough magistrates said the court was not able to conclude the dog is not a danger to the public.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court