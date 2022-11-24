A father who assaulted his baby son in a “shocking and upsetting” case of child cruelty has seen his time behind bars nearly double after a review by the Court of Appeal.

The boy was just four months old when he was admitted to hospital with a fractured leg in January 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad was given a one year and ten month sentence at court earlier this year – but that has now been extended after the Court of Appeal ruled it had been too lenient.

Court news

The court heard how he defenceless child’s parents – who cannot be named to protect the identity of the boy – told hospital staff that the youngster had been having his nappy changed by his father at around midnight when he heard a “pop”. The boy’s mother allegedly then went to check on him and noticed the boy’s leg was “floppy” and he was not moving it.

The parents took their child to hospital, but doctors did not believe their story. Further scans carried out the following day, on 3 January, revealed at least two older fractures to the young boy’s leg and arm, and a possible fracture to his ankle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical experts believed the boy’s injuries were non-accidental and his parents, who were his only carers and who had no other children at the time, were not telling the truth.

Both parents were arrested and in interview both denied causing the injuries or knowing who had caused them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on 4 July at Cambridge Crown Court, the day the pair’s trial was due to begin, the father pleaded guilty to causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm, while the mother admitted child cruelty.

They were sentenced at the same court on 2 September, where the father was handed one year and 10 months in prison.The mother was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years. She was also ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12-month mental health treatment programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the boy’s father appeared before the Court of Appeal today (Thursday, 24 November) after prosecutors considered his sentence to be too lenient. His sentence has now been increased to three years and four months.

DC Kev Foxcroft, who investigated, said: "This was a shocking and upsetting case in which a boy of just four months old suffered significant injuries, and this is reflected in the Court of Appeal’s decision today. His parents were the people he relied upon to keep him safe and they failed to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thankfully, he is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but there was real potential for the outcome to have been far worse, if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did.

“I’d like to praise the actions of the health professionals who noticed when something didn’t seem quite right, and also urge anyone who is concerned for the welfare of a child to report it. We all have a responsibility to protect children in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad