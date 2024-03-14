Peterborough crook who goaded police saying 'catch me if you can' jailed - after officers did just that

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A wanted man from Peterborough who goaded police on social media has been jailed and handed a restraining order.

Isaac Barry, 31, challenged police on Facebook stating “catch me if you can” after an appeal to find him was released to the public in connection with reports of violence and domestic abuse.

Police were on the hunt for Barry after being contacted on 29 January following an incident where he flew into a fit of rage after being refused money, making threats to harm his former partner and damage her home, as well as trying to force his way into the house.

He eventually gained entry by kicking through a door panel and chased the woman upstairs where, fearing for her life, she locked herself in a room to get away from him.

As he ran up the stairs, Barry pushed another woman out of the way before a 999 call was made to police, however Barry fled, stealing two mobile phones in the process.

In the following week while police were carrying out attempts to find and arrest Barry, he harassed the woman by repeatedly calling her and posting on social media.

Detectives released a ‘wanted’ appeal asking for the public’s help to find Barry, who was proving to be elusive.

After goading police on Facebook, commenting “catch me if you can, I ain’t hiding”, Barry was eventually caught up with on 15 February after detectives from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team (ACT) spotted him in Marsham, Bretton.

Barry, of Greenham, Bretton, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he was jailed for 16 weeks after previously pleading guilty to criminal damage, two counts of theft of a mobile phone, sending malicious communications with intent to cause distress, assault by beating, using violence to secure entry to a premises and harassment.

He has also been made subject of a two-year restraining order prohibiting contact with three named people and attending a specified address in Peterborough.

Detective Constable Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim and her family who feared for their lives at the hands of Barry.