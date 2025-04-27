Peterborough Crime: The areas of the city with the highest and lowest burglary rates

There were 8.6 burglaries per 1,000 people in Peterborough

One of the most distressing crimes to fall victim to is burglary – the feeling that your home is no longer as secure as it was previously can hit residents very hard – and that is before you consider the impact of losing possessions, which may have high financial or sentimental value.

Figures for which areas of Peterborough have the highest – and lowest – rates for burglary have been released on a new interactive map.

The Peterborough Telegraph has crunched the numbers – and this is the ranking, from lowest to highest, of how many burglaries were committed, per 1,000 residents, in each area of the city.

The data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/ and related to December 2023 – November 2024.

1. Burglary rates in Peterborough

2. West Ward

3. Orton Waterville

4. Werrington

