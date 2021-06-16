Peterborough crime prevention event to tackle scams

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Against Scams Partnership (CAPASP) is currently taking part in the annual Citizens Advice-led Scams Awareness campaign.

By Joel Lamy
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:49 am

As part of the campaign, the partnership is sharing advice and useful resources on social media and planning a number of drop-in crime prevention events with more still to be confirmed.

Confirmed events

. Tuesday, June 22: The Focus Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough – 10.30am-2.20pm

Crime prevention events are taking place in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

. Friday, June 25: The Hub, 15 Barnwell Road, Cambridge – 10.00am-noon.

For more advice on fraud and scams, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Fraud or www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/against-scams.