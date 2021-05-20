Peterborough crime commissioner supports Protect Your Pooch campaign

Crime

Darryl Preston is supporting Neighbourhood Watch’s Protect Your Pooch Campaign, which runs until the end of May. (

Mr Preston said; “As a dog owner myself I understand that dogs are beloved family members and the theft of one can be truly devastating.

“Punishments are often related to the monetary value of the dog and therefore often result in trivial fines, which simply does not reflect the emotional distress this callous crime inflicts.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are simple things that pet owners can do to protect their pooch from predatory thieves:

• Keep an ID tag on your dog at all times (your surname, mobile number and address only, do not include your pet’s name).

• Secure gates using bolts at the top and bottom, along with a heavy-duty padlock and gate alarm.

• Never leave your pet in the garden unattended.

• Purchase a driveway alarm so you are alerted to any intruders, these can also be used in rear gardens and yards.

• Make sure your dog is microchipped and their details are kept up to date so that they can be returned if they are stolen and subsequently found.

• Avoid leaving a dog tied up outside a shop or left alone in a car, even for a few minutes.

• Take lots of photographs of your dog to prove ownership if it’s stolen; pay particular attention to any distinguishing markings on your dog

Dog owners who have fallen victim to pet thieves should also be wary of scammers who see that someone has a missing dog and contacts the owners claiming to have the dog and will return it for a cash reward. If anyone demands money for the safe return of your pet contact the police.