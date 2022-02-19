Peterborough crime commissioner secured £415,000 of funding to help rape survivors in space of a year

This week Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week (7th – 13th February), and Mr Preston said the funding has been made available by working with partners to proactively bid into Government grant schemes. These additional funds for the county include:

£78k from the Home Office to provide counselling to 130 rape survivors.

£18,807 from the Male Rape Support Fund on behalf of Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership.

Over £275k for an extra four specially trained staff to support the most vulnerable victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

£5,000 for Youth Ambassadors.

Additional funding to support adult survivors of child sexual abuse through the charity Choices.

Mr Preston said: “As a former police officer I investigated cases of sexual abuse and sexual violence. Hearing the experiences of survivors first hand has made me passionate about doing all I can to ensure they get the very best support.

“In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough we work in partnership with some amazing charities and I never cease to be impressed by their commitment to survivors. But Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week is a timely reminder that we cannot be complacent.”