Peterborough crime commissioner secured £415,000 of funding to help rape survivors in space of a year
More than £415,000 of funding has been secured to rape survivors in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough since Darryl Preston became Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021.
This week Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week (7th – 13th February), and Mr Preston said the funding has been made available by working with partners to proactively bid into Government grant schemes. These additional funds for the county include:
£78k from the Home Office to provide counselling to 130 rape survivors.
£18,807 from the Male Rape Support Fund on behalf of Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership.
Over £275k for an extra four specially trained staff to support the most vulnerable victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
£5,000 for Youth Ambassadors.
Additional funding to support adult survivors of child sexual abuse through the charity Choices.
Mr Preston said: “As a former police officer I investigated cases of sexual abuse and sexual violence. Hearing the experiences of survivors first hand has made me passionate about doing all I can to ensure they get the very best support.
“In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough we work in partnership with some amazing charities and I never cease to be impressed by their commitment to survivors. But Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week is a timely reminder that we cannot be complacent.”
Victoria Stevenson, Head of Services at Choices said: “The additional funding that Choices has received has enabled over 140 survivors of child sexual abuse to access additional support. We provide long-term counselling and short-term stabilisation sessions to help survivors cope with their traumatic experiences,”