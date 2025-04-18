Peterborough crime: City neighbourhoods ranked by crime rates

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 13:47 BST
Peterborough crime rate is 126.5 crimes per 1,000 people

When people are looking to move house, one of the things they might look at is how safe the area is – and what the crime rate is.

Across Peterborough, the crime rate is 126.5 crimes per 1,000 people.

But how does each electoral ward in the city compare?

The Peterborough Telegraph has crunched the numbers – and this is the ranking, from lowest to highest, of how many crimes are committed, per 1,000 residents, in each area of the city.

The data is available at https://peterborough.localinsight.org/ and related to December 2023 – November 2024.

Peterborough's crime rate is 126.5

1. Crime rates in Peterborough

Peterborough's crime rate is 126.5 Photo: CHRISTIAN_DELBERT

38.3 crimes per 1,000 people

2. Barnack

38.3 crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

47.2 crimes per 1,000 people

3. Wittering

47.2 crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

58.7 crimes per 1,000 people

4. Glinton and Castor

58.7 crimes per 1,000 people Photo: Google

