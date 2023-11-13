Peterborough court results: 13 drivers banned from roads - but four avoid totting disqualifications

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

October 30

James Johnson (23) of Pinewood Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £233, victim surcharge £93, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

Stefano Scott-Sauro (35) of Wellfields, Loughton

Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adrian Niculae (32) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80. Eight points on licence

Hilmi Silfikir (44) of Woodpecker Way, Trumpington

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26. Six points on licence

Gundars Svikis (48) of Serjeants Close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £380, victim surcharge £152, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and subsequent impact on family

Simon Waldron (43) of Shell Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £192, victim surcharge £77, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and subsequent impact on family

Aaron Baker (19) of Middle Marsh Road, Moulton Marsh

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £102, victim surcharge £41, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 21 days

Paula Hubbard (50) of Mill Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence

November 2

Andrew Welsh (58) of St Neots Road, Abbotsley

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Four points on licence

November 6

Rory Hartley (27) of Barn Close, Stilton

Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £128, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Kiang Lim (45) of Long Lane, Willingham

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Markland Mills (60) of The Westering, Cambridge

Found guilty of speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Carlton Green (65) of West Street, Islesham

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £90. Three points on licence

Eric Nyathi (26) of Devoke Close, Huntingdon

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving a vehicle with no test certificate

Fined £450, victim surcharge £180, costs £110. Seven points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Liam O’Flaherty, of Greatford, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £292, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Terry Opare (33) of Rotherhithe New Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (64mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110. Six points on licence

Robin Flemons (54) of Windmill Avenue, Raunds

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Christopher Holliday (35) of Broadway, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £186, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Four points on licence

Maria Ibrahim (59) of Town Dam Lane, Donington

Found guilty or racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress

Fined £1,600, victim surcharge £640, costs £420

Martin Vaz (27) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge. Costs £85

November 8

Jonathan McCague (35) of Richmond Road, Retford

Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £323, victim surcharge £129, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Edwin Metcalfe (83) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Annie Moggach (22) of Station Road, Ashwell

Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fined £418, victim surcharge £167, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Aaron Glonek (37) of Albion Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £61, victim surcharge £24, costs £110. Three points on licence

Nevada Smith (45) of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. Six points on licence

Marc White (46) of Victoria Road, Nuneaton

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stacy Wimbleton (25) of Springbrook, Eynesbury

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Clare Goodway (41) of Bramble End, Alconbury

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £169, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Three points on licence

Paul Carter (45) of Doddenhill Close, Saffron Walden

Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kalidass Subash Nethaji (44) of Bridewell Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone