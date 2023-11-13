Peterborough court results: 13 drivers banned from roads - but four avoid totting disqualifications
October 30
James Johnson (23) of Pinewood Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £233, victim surcharge £93, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
Stefano Scott-Sauro (35) of Wellfields, Loughton
Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adrian Niculae (32) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80. Eight points on licence
Hilmi Silfikir (44) of Woodpecker Way, Trumpington
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £26. Six points on licence
Gundars Svikis (48) of Serjeants Close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £380, victim surcharge £152, costs £110. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and subsequent impact on family
Simon Waldron (43) of Shell Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £192, victim surcharge £77, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – loss of livelihood and subsequent impact on family
Aaron Baker (19) of Middle Marsh Road, Moulton Marsh
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £102, victim surcharge £41, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 21 days
Paula Hubbard (50) of Mill Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence
November 2
Andrew Welsh (58) of St Neots Road, Abbotsley
Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Four points on licence
November 6
Rory Hartley (27) of Barn Close, Stilton
Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £128, victim surcharge £51, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Kiang Lim (45) of Long Lane, Willingham
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £138, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Markland Mills (60) of The Westering, Cambridge
Found guilty of speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Carlton Green (65) of West Street, Islesham
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £90. Three points on licence
Eric Nyathi (26) of Devoke Close, Huntingdon
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving a vehicle with no test certificate
Fined £450, victim surcharge £180, costs £110. Seven points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Liam O’Flaherty, of Greatford, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £292, victim surcharge £117, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Terry Opare (33) of Rotherhithe New Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (64mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £200, costs £110. Six points on licence
Robin Flemons (54) of Windmill Avenue, Raunds
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Christopher Holliday (35) of Broadway, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Fined £186, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Four points on licence
Maria Ibrahim (59) of Town Dam Lane, Donington
Found guilty or racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress
Fined £1,600, victim surcharge £640, costs £420
Martin Vaz (27) of Russell Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge. Costs £85
November 8
Jonathan McCague (35) of Richmond Road, Retford
Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £323, victim surcharge £129, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Edwin Metcalfe (83) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Annie Moggach (22) of Station Road, Ashwell
Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £418, victim surcharge £167, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Aaron Glonek (37) of Albion Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (79mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £61, victim surcharge £24, costs £110. Three points on licence
Nevada Smith (45) of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £250, victim surcharge £100, costs £110. Six points on licence
Marc White (46) of Victoria Road, Nuneaton
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stacy Wimbleton (25) of Springbrook, Eynesbury
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Clare Goodway (41) of Bramble End, Alconbury
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £169, victim surcharge £68, costs £110. Three points on licence
Paul Carter (45) of Doddenhill Close, Saffron Walden
Guilty plea to speeding (82mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £246, victim surcharge £98, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kalidass Subash Nethaji (44) of Bridewell Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £196, victim surcharge £78, costs £110. Six points on licence