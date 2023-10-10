Peterborough court results: 105mph driver given court bill of £3,300
September 29
Oliver Pidgley (40) of Curtis Close, Horncastle
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £105
October 2
Boyko Hristov (36) of St Peters Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Martin Ion (22) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Christopher Wyper (33) of Craufurdland Road, Kilmarnock
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adil Jhangir (26) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give name and address to a constable when required to do so
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £55. Four points on licence
Alexander Pollard (51) of Main Street, Greetham
Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £2,307, victim surcharge £923, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Aaron Page (30) of West Furlong, Kettering
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Six points on licence
October 3
Benji’s Bodyshop Ltd, of Kelsey Lane, Althorpe
Guilty plea to exceeding the maximum axle weight of a vehicle
Fined £3,000, victim surcharge £1,200, costs £346
Mark Waddingham (60) of Ashby Road, Scunthorpe
Guilty plea to exceeding the maximum axle weight of a vehicle
Fined £240, victim surcharge £96, costs £219