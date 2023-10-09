News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough court results: 105mph driver given court bill of £3,300

Results of latest sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:51 BST
September 29

Oliver Pidgley (40) of Curtis Close, Horncastle

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £105

October 2

Boyko Hristov (36) of St Peters Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Martin Ion (22) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Christopher Wyper (33) of Craufurdland Road, Kilmarnock

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adil Jhangir (26) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give name and address to a constable when required to do so

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £55. Four points on licence

Alexander Pollard (51) of Main Street, Greetham

Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £2,307, victim surcharge £923, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Aaron Page (30) of West Furlong, Kettering

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Six points on licence

October 3

Benji’s Bodyshop Ltd, of Kelsey Lane, Althorpe

Guilty plea to exceeding the maximum axle weight of a vehicle

Fined £3,000, victim surcharge £1,200, costs £346

Mark Waddingham (60) of Ashby Road, Scunthorpe

Guilty plea to exceeding the maximum axle weight of a vehicle

Fined £240, victim surcharge £96, costs £219

