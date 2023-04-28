Peterborough court hears of dangers of 'despicable' cannabis trade as dealer avoids jail

A court heard of the dangers of cannabis use as a man avoided a jail sentence after police found thousands of pounds worth of the drug at his Wisbech home.

Officers raided the Milner Road home of Max Smith (22) in May 2021, finding expensive clothes and jewellery, £12,000 in cash, and more than half a kilo of cannabis – including plants growing in his loft.

Smith appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, April 27, where he was handed a suspended sentence by Recorder James Thacker. Recorder Thacker told the court that people who think cannabis is not dangerous are ‘wrong,’ highlighting the risk the drug poses to mental health, and the links to psychosis and other conditions.

Court news

Kenniesha Stephens, prosecuting told the court: On May 5 2021, police executed a warrant at the defendant’s home address. A large quantity of herbal cannabis, along with cash and paraphernalia was found by police. There were also two mobile phones, which showed evidence of drug dealing.”

The court heard that a total of 564g of cannabis was found, along with £12,518.40 in cash – which Smith said had mostly come from an inheritance. However, Ms Stephens said the prosecution did not accept the explanation.

Giles Fleming, defending, told the court that Smith had no previous convictions against his name, and had taken steps to tackle his own cannabis use, including going to a drug treatment agency, and speaking to his GP.

He also told the court that it was not Smith’s fault the case had taken so long to come to court, and his client should be given a discount off his sentence as a result. He added that there was no risk to the public, and no pattern of offending..

He said: “He is a very young man, and this is the first offence of its kind he has committed. There is a positive prospect moving forward, and a realistic prospect of rehabilitation."

Recorder Thacker, sentencing, told Smith this case was the defendant’s last chance, and if he saw him again in court, he would be sent to prison.

He said: “Drugs are dangerous. They ruin people’s lives, the cause untold misery, they lead people to a life of crime, and in some cases, kill people.

"You may think cannabis is not dangerous. You are wrong.

"Cannabis is linked to mental health problems. People have paranoia, they have psychosis as a result of taking cannabis.

“You were a willing participant in that despicable drugs trade.”

Smith was given a 12 month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered to take part in a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and comply with a three month curfew between 8pm and 5am.

He had pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, and cultivation of cannabis at a previous hearing.