Peterborough couple left devastated after dog killed in 'vicious' and 'unprovoked' attack

A couple from Peterborough have been left devastated after their dog was killed in a shocking attack.

Earlier this month (September 12), Przemek Bednarczyk was walking his dog Archie in the fields between Bretton and Marholm- close to the crematorium- where he was approached by three dogs off their leads.

These dogs then attacked both him and Archie, leaving both seriously injured while the owner swiftly fled the scene.

Przemek had to undergo surgery and on his hand while Archie rushed to the vet hospital, where he received urgent care, including a six-hour operation. His condition was critical and unfortunately, after initially appearing to be in a stable condition, he passed away on September 17.

Przemek has described having to fight off the three dogs for around ten minutes while they tried to attack Archie, first on his legs. Meanwhile, the owner of the three dogs was throwing objects from the ground at the dogs.

As well as the injuries suffered by both, Przemek and his wife Juta- from Ravensthorpe- have been left devastated by the incident and have also been left with a vets bill of almost £14,000.

Friends of the couple have turned to crowdfunding to try and ease the burden of the family.

Friend Jurgita Kasparow said: “With vet costs exceeding £14,000, we are hoping to be able to provide one less worry and trauma for Archie's poor owners.

"They do have an insurance policy, which we are hoping will cover the £5000 maximum claim, although it will still leave significant burden due to the tragic incident.

“I know times are tough for all of us, but I'm hoping that some of you might have a few quid to spare and can help.

"My friend is a healthcare professional who always gives back to the community and lends a helping hand to others. It's heartbreaking that this has happened to her, her partner, and their beloved Archie. Please consider supporting them.”

To view the GoFundMe page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-support-archies-recovery