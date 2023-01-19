Peterborough councillor says area of city 'resembles a tip' as pile of fly-tipping appears in alleyway

A Peterborough councillor has said an area of the city is ‘like a tip’ and reports up to 10 cases of fly-tipping every week.

The latest pile of fly-tipping was dumped in Brassey Close off Lincoln Road, with trollies and household waste left in an alleyway.

North Ward councillor Ansar Ali described the area as being like a tip, because of the amount of fly-tipping that is reported there.

The fly-tipping in Brassey Close

Cllr Ali said: “I have been a councillor for seven years, and not a week goes by where I don’t report seven to ten fly-tips along Bourges Boulevard.

"It is becoming a disgrace. The area of the city is like a tip.”

Cllr Ali said he regularly raised the issue at council meetings.

He said: “There is a particular issue with trollies – people are going across the road to do their shopping, putting all their shopping in a trolley because it is cheaper than buying five or six bags. They then fill the trolley with rubbish and leave it in alleyways.

"We are doing the best we can. But it is disgusting. If residents see fly-tipping, they should report it.”

Lord Kenneth Montgomery-Moore, who reported the latest fly-tipping, said: “The risk of danger is high as it isn’t easy for our rubbish/bin collection services to drive through mountains of fly-tipping.

"Also this alleyway is used for emergency vehicles if homeless and drug users are found by the local residents.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that Brassey Close has in the past been a hot spot location for fly tipping, however it is not council land and therefore it is the responsibility of the landowner to remove the waste.

"That said, we will be visiting the site to see if any evidence can be recovered to identify those responsible and will be liaising with the landowners so the waste can be removed and to work with them to see if any measures can be installed to prevent tipping at this location.