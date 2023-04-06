Peterborough carer who stole £12,500 from vulnerable man in 'despicable' breach of trust jailed

A Peterborough support worker who stole nearly £12,500 from a vulnerable man he was caring for in a ‘despicable’ breach of trust has been jailed.

Simon Rouse pocketed the cash over a two year period, spending it at John Lewis, to pay off debts, and to fund his alcohol habit, rather than supporting the young man he was meant to be caring for.

He made dozens of transactions using the victim’s bank card, over the two years – and was only stopped when a colleague checked the victim’s accounts.

Simon Rouse arriving at court, and a police mugshot

Rouse (50) of Frederick Drive, Peterborough, admitted fraud, and was jailed for 20 months at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday.

Offending spotted by defendant’s colleague

Stephen Mathew, prosecuting, told the court that the victim himself,who has a number of conditions, has not been told of the Rouse’s actions.

Mr Mather said: “On Wednesday, July 21 2021 a female coellageof Rouse, who was also a support worker for the victim, looked at the bank statement of the victim, an dthe figures did not seem to add up.

"It was clear that money was being withdrawn from the account, and it happened when Rouse was on duty."

The court was told sometimes Rouse would withdraw an amount, but only record part of the amount withdrawn. On other occasions, he simply would not record any amount he had withdrawn.

In total, the court was told he made more than 100 transactions, taking a total of £12,482.61.

‘Callous’ abuse of trust

Mr Mather read a statement from the victim’s mum, who said: “As a family we are appalled by the callous abuse of trust.”

The mum also spoke of stress and anxiety the offending had caused her and other members of the family.

Mauro Maselli, defending, urged Judge Matthew Lowe to impose a suspended sentence, saying that Rouse had no previous convictions, and he had made full admissions when he was interviewed by police.

He said that Rouse was now working for Amazon, and was working to clear his debt.

Mr Masellis said: “He has shown genuine remorse. He fully accepts his offending, and that it involved a breach of trust of a highly vulnerable man.

"He doesn’t seek to minimise what he has done, and the pain he caused to the victim and his family.”

‘Your role as one of his carers carried with it an enormous degree of responsibility and trust’

But Judge Lowe said the offending warranted an immediate prison sentence.

He said: “You worked as a carer for the victim, who had a range of significant difficulties.

"Your role as one of his carers carried with it an enormous degree of responsibility and trust. Trust placed in you not only by by the victim, but by his family.”

Judge Lowe added: “You have taken advantage of his vulnerabilities and the trust placed in you by the victim and his family.

"The abuse of trust was frankly despicable.”

Judge Lowe said that the offence was aggravated by the fact that he had not just made one transaction, but a number of them over a significant period of time.