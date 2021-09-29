Peterborough burglars who stole £160,000 of goods in three month spree jailed

Paul Wright, 25, and Charlie Corleys, 20, targeted homes in the south of Peterborough between August and October last year.

They got into properties and vehicles through unlocked doors and windows and took items including cash, electronics and cars while the occupants slept upstairs.

Officers investigating the string of burglaries, which were named Operation Chartwell, eventually caught the three suspects thanks to CCTV footage, the recovery of stolen vehicles and ANPR and phone data, which linked the suspects to each other and to the times and locations of the crimes.

Paul Wright, (left), and Charlie Corleys (right)

Officers were also able to lift Wright’s fingerprints from a Tesco bag found in one of the stolen vehicles.

During police interview, Wright tried to explain away the phone data evidence by claiming he suffered from insomnia and often went for late-night runs.

However, both men later pleaded guilty to their roles in 23 offences.

Wright, of Lessingham, Orton Brimbles, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Corleys, of Hinchcliffe, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and was given four years in a young offenders institution. Both were sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (27 September).

A 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and being carried in a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. He received an eight-month referral order earlier in the year.

Detective Constable Craig Trevor, who investigated, said: “These offenders caused misery to their victims, leaving them feeling afraid and vulnerable in their own homes.

“In total, the group stole £160,000 of goods. Fortunately, we managed to recover just over £100,000 worth of the stolen items, including 10 out of 13 stolen vehicles.

“In the months after the arrests, there was a 74% reduction in burglaries in the south of Peterborough and a 48% reduction in vehicle thefts.

“I am glad our 14-month investigation finally brought them to justice and put an end to their crime spree.