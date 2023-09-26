News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Peterborough burglar who stole wallet from victim as he slept jailed

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and we know how devastating being a victim of burglary can be.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man who entered a home and stole a wallet while the victim slept on a sofa has been jailed.

Leon McPherson, 44, entered the property in Parliament Street, Millfield, Peterborough, at about 10pm on 15 March this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He took a jacket, which was later found on the ground outside the home and stole the wallet.

Leon McPhersonLeon McPherson
Leon McPherson
Most Popular

A bank card from the wallet was later used at the grocery store, The Blue Shop, Lincoln Road, Millfield, and the victim was contacted by their bank, which also blocked the card.

The victim, a man in his 40s, called police who identified McPherson through CCTV at the shop and in Parliament Street.

McPherson, of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, was arrested on 4 April in Long Causeway, Peterborough city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday (19 September), at Huntingdon Law Court, he was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of burglary and refusing to provide a sample for Class A drug testing at trial. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards.

DC Tessa Munro, who investigated, said: “McPherson tried to get away from the scene of his crime undetected, but he wasn’t able to cover his tracks and now he has faced the consequences.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and we know how devastating being a victim of burglary can be.”