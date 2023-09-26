Peterborough burglar who stole wallet from victim as he slept jailed
A man who entered a home and stole a wallet while the victim slept on a sofa has been jailed.
Leon McPherson, 44, entered the property in Parliament Street, Millfield, Peterborough, at about 10pm on 15 March this year.
He took a jacket, which was later found on the ground outside the home and stole the wallet.
A bank card from the wallet was later used at the grocery store, The Blue Shop, Lincoln Road, Millfield, and the victim was contacted by their bank, which also blocked the card.
The victim, a man in his 40s, called police who identified McPherson through CCTV at the shop and in Parliament Street.
McPherson, of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, was arrested on 4 April in Long Causeway, Peterborough city centre.
On Tuesday (19 September), at Huntingdon Law Court, he was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of burglary and refusing to provide a sample for Class A drug testing at trial. He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, namely using stolen bank cards.
DC Tessa Munro, who investigated, said: “McPherson tried to get away from the scene of his crime undetected, but he wasn’t able to cover his tracks and now he has faced the consequences.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and we know how devastating being a victim of burglary can be.”