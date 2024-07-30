Peterborough burglar who stole trousers after breaking into home on New Year's Day jailed

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jul 2024, 13:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Ryan Casey admitted burglary and fraud

A burglar who broke into a house on New Year’s Day and stole bank cards and trousers has been jailed for almost three years.

Ryan Casey, 44, targeted the house in Bradgate Drive, Welland, Peterborough, between 2am and 7am on Monday, 1 January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim woke to find her handbag and partner’s trousers were missing so she called her bank to cancel her bank card.

Ryan CaseyRyan Casey
Ryan Casey

The bank informed her several transactions had been made on the card overnight at the Morrison’s Daily Petrol Station, in Eye Road.

Casey had spent £61.20 on various items, including drinks and tobacco, and the card had been declined twice.

He was identified on CCTV and arrested in the city centre on Wednesday, 13 March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday 23 July, at Huntingdon Law Courts, Casey, of Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough, was jailed for 32 months, having pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud.

PC Hannon, from the northern acquisitive crime team, said: “Burglary leaves victims feeling incredibly vulnerable in their homes, so it is good news Casey has brought to justice.

“Burglary is a force priority, and we will do everything we can to get burglars to court to answer for their crimes.”