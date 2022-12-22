A Peterborough pensioner was left in hospital with broken ribs and bruised lungs after being attacked by a ‘cowardly and dangerous’ burglar, a court heard.

Gary Jackson, 32, assaulted an 81-year-old man at a sheltered living complex in Eastfield earlier this year, before he fled with the pensioner’s bus pass and bank cards.

Now Jackson is behind bars, after being jailed for six years after being found guilty of burglary and assault.

Gary Jackson

After he was jailed DC Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “Jackson is a cowardly and dangerous man who targeted vulnerable people who were unable to protect themselves.

“I’d like to thank the residents who took part in the investigation and court trial, and I am glad the jury saw Jackson for his true self and that he will now spend years in prison.”

The court heard how Jackson turned up at the complex in Eastfield at 11.30pm on 8 March and buzzed the communal door, claiming he had forgotten his key.

Once inside, he made his way to the flat belonging to the 81-year-old man, who was listening to the radio and getting ready for bed.

The victim challenged him and asked him to leave, but Jackson pounced on him, pushing him over and into his coffee table which broke.

He was kicked and punched while being asked repeatedly for his PIN.

Neighbouring residents heard banging and called 999.

As officers arrived, Jackson fled with the victim’s bank cards, bus pass and a key fob to the premises.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for a broken nose, four broken ribs, and bruising to both lungs and remained there for two weeks.

Jackson was identified from CCTV footage and arrested at his home in Ash Court, Peterborough.

He was already on court bail for four burglaries at an over 55s supported living complex in Paston in September last year.