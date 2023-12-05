Alan Harding jailed for more than three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who targeted a woman’s home while she slept has been jailed.

Alan Harding, 42, broke into a house in Pine Tree Close, Peterborough, in August this year and took laptops a handbag and bank cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim noticed the items were missing when she woke up and also some strange transactions on her cards in the early hours.

Alan Harding

Police viewed CCTV from nearby shops where the transactions were made and identified Harding, along with a fingerprint from the living room wall, which matched his.

Harding, of Figtree Walk, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last week.