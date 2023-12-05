Peterborough burglar stole laptops and handbags while victim slept
A burglar who targeted a woman’s home while she slept has been jailed.
Alan Harding, 42, broke into a house in Pine Tree Close, Peterborough, in August this year and took laptops a handbag and bank cards.
The victim noticed the items were missing when she woke up and also some strange transactions on her cards in the early hours.
Police viewed CCTV from nearby shops where the transactions were made and identified Harding, along with a fingerprint from the living room wall, which matched his.
Harding, of Figtree Walk, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation and was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court last week.
Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated, said: “Harding was foiled by CCTV and fingerprints left at the scene. I’m glad justice has been done today because we know the devastating impact burglary can have on victims.”