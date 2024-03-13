Peterborough burglar stole bank cards from pensioner - and used them in 'Little Vegas'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar who walked into a vulnerable woman’s home and stole bank cards before using them at slot machine arcade has been jailed.

James Brudenell, 42, entered the house in Hinchliffe, Orton Goldhay, through the front door at about noon on 30 January and stole a purse.

The victim, who is in her 70s, and was in the bathroom at the time, has since been left feeling scared in her own home.

James Brudenell

Within an hour, Brudenell had spent £100 using the stolen bank cards at Little Vegas, in the city centre.

Later that day, he also entered Budgens in Sugar Way, Woodston, where he filled a plastic bag with £33.39 worth of meat and picked up some energy drinks. He tried to pay for the energy drinks with the stolen bank cards, but the transaction declined so he abandoned the drinks and stole the meat.

Brudenell, of no fixed abode, was arrested in Mill Road, Cambridge, on 6 February.

He appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (6 March), where he was jailed for three years after admitting burglary, two counts of committing fraud by false representation, and theft from shop.

PC Hannon said: “When sentencing Brudenell, the judge acknowledged that this was his third burglary conviction, and the impact that he had on his victim, a woman in her 70s, who is vulnerable and has been left scared in her home.