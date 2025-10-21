A Peterborough burglar has been jailed after he was spotted by an off duty police officer.

Nigel Mills, 41, of South Parade, Peterborough, fled the scene in the city’s Westwood Park Road when he heard voices approaching the house he was burgling.

They were the voices of an off-duty policeman and some members of the public who had gone to see what was happening on 9 June this year.

But it was too late for him as the off-duty officer had already called in the suspected burglary after noticing Mills and another man acting suspiciously as he drove past.

The men were leaning their bikes against a garden fence and walked down the driveway to the property while one of them was wearing a black face mask.

Realising what was happening, the officer called to someone he knew nearby and explained what he’d seen and asked the man and two others to help him.

The men joined the officer at the house and as they walked down the drive; the officer identified himself as off-duty as asked where the look-out’s associate was.

The look-out – Brendon O’Grady, 38, of Park Road, Peterborough - claimed the duo had been asked to do some gardening at the property, however, the officer discovered a smashed ground floor window.

O’Grady remained at the scene with the members of the public and was arrested when police arrived. However, Mills had already escaped on foot.

Mills had smashed a window and stolen an iPad before being disturbed and did not realise he had been captured on neighbouring CCTV as he climbed a garden gate.

He was recognised by police as they viewed the footage. The iPad had already been sold in exchange for drugs when officers tracked Mills down and arrested him.

Mills pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment for burglary at Peterborough Crown Court on 13 October.

O’Grady was sentenced at an earlier hearing on 15 July at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court to nine months in prison, after pleading guilty to burglary.

Det Con George Corney said: “Even when we are off duty we recognise when something is amiss. Thankfully, one of our officers spotted suspicious behaviour, called it in and went to check on the property.

“We are hugely grateful to the three members of the public who assisted our off-duty officer at the scene until further officers arrived. Their actions enabled us to limit the extend of the burglary and we later arrested the offender.

“Taking a burglar off the streets is a step in the right direction for reducing this type of crime which is one of our force priorities. I would urge anyone who thinks they are witnessing suspicious activity around homes as the nights draw in to report it to the police.”