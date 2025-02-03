Peterborough burglar jailed after being caught red-handed after breaking into victim's flat
Andrew Jenkins, 44, went into the flat off Vineyard Road, in the city centre, at around 3.15am on October 13.
The victim woke up and confronted Jenkins who claimed he was looking for a friend and tried to leave.
He was stopped by the victim who found items he’d taken from the flat in his jacket, including an old phone, a wallet containing foreign cash and the keys to a Mercedes car.
Jenkins eventually made off but had left a vape at the scene, from which a DNA profile was recovered.
He was also caught on CCTV before the burglary, trying the back door of another flat and getting into a Mini Cooper in the car park and taking a shopping back from the boot.
Jenkins also tried the door handles of a Jaguar XF in the car park.
On Tuesday (January 28), at Peterborough Crown Court, Jenkins, of St Paul’s Road, Dogsthorpe was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary, theft and vehicle interference.
He received no separate penalty for the theft and vehicle interference.
PC Luke Blakey, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Jenkins has previous for burglary and clearly hasn’t learnt his lesson so I’m glad he’s been sent back to jail.
“Burglary is a force priority, and we will continue doing everything we can do to help bring offenders to justice.”