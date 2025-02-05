Peterborough burglar jailed after admitting stealing cash in Towcester break in

John Price jailed for more than two years

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough burglar has been locked up for more than two years after admitting a break in where he stole cash.

Johnny Connors, aged 22, previously of Mere Lane in Bitteswell, Leicestershire, and John Price, aged 25, of Queens Walk in Fletton, Peterborough, committed a burglary together in Norton Crescent, Towcester, on September 10 of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the incident, they broke in through a back door and once inside, stole cash.

Johnny Connors (left) and John Price (right)

Further incidents involving just Connors took place in 2022 when he committed three burglaries and one attempted burglary all on January 31.

Travelling from Wootton in Northampton, to Old Stratford and then to Milton Keynes, Connors broken into three properties and tried to get into another.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged - Connors with four counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, and Price with one count of burglary and one count of aggravated vehicle taking in connection with an offence outside of Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court last October and returned to the same court last month (January 20) to be sentenced.

Connors was handed four years and five months in prison whilst Price was sentenced to two years and three months.

PC Christina Cooper from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “I am pleased to see these two men sentenced for their crimes as it shows just how seriously we take burglary in this county.

“We are very passionate about what we do in the Burglary Team and we want to do everything we can, not only to bring burglars to justice, but also to warn would-be burglars that Northamptonshire is not a safe place for them to commit their crimes.

“We will continue working hard to do just this and I would urge anyone who sees suspicious activity in their area to contact us.”