Peterborough bowls club targeted by vandals for second time

West Ward Bowls Club in Fulham Road, West Town, had its green vandalised over the weekend.

In addition, flower pots were desecrated, bricks were thrown at windows, the light above the main door was smashed and an attempt was made to break open the outside door with a crowbar.

The club said the damage is estimated to be more than £500, similar to the cost last year when it was previously vandalised.

The club has been open since 1944.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called at 10.13am on Monday with reports of an attempted burglary at West Ward Bowls Club in Fulham Road, West Town, Peterborough.

“An investigation has been raised but is pending further investigative opportunities.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online or via 101, quoting incident 122 of May 31.”

